April 28 (Reuters) - Towne Bank

* Townebank reports record first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $78.75 million

* Q1 net interest income increased to $46.34 million, a $2.78 million, or 6.38 pct, increase from Q1 of 2015

* Nonperforming assets decreased 12.55 pct during quarter