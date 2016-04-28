BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.62

April 28 (Reuters) - Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. :
* Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $306 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.8 million
* For 2016, co is maintaining FY sales volume expectation of approximately 17.5 million tons from its U.S. iron ore business
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is also maintaining its 2016 production forecast of 16 million tons of iron ore pellets
* Cliffs is increasing full-year 2016 capital expenditures expectation to $75 million from its previous expectation of $50 million
* First-quarter 2016 interest expense was $57 million , a 32 percent increase
* Says during Q1, company recorded a $179 million gain on restructuring/extinguishment of debt
* Maintaining full-year 2016 Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volume forecast of approximately 11.5 million metric tons
* Says U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume in Q1 of 2016 was 1.9 million long tons
* Says “we also continue to significantly reduce our debt”
* “Steel market in United States has started to show consistent signs of a real recovery”
* Says for Q1 cash production cost per long ton 2 in U.S. iron ore was $47.88 , down 26 percent from $64.98 in prior year’s Q1
At end of Q1 of 2016, Cliffs had net debt 3 of $2.4 billion, compared to $2.5 billion of net debt 3 at end of Q1 of 2015