BRIEF-Superior Plus posts Qtrly earnings per share $0.69
April 28, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus posts Qtrly earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69

* Superior Plus Corp says qtrly revenue $807.5 million versus. $976.0 million

* Superior Plus Corp says 2016 financial outlook of aocf per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.80

* Oil and gas pricing volatility could have a negative impact on ability to achieve midpoint of its 2016 financial outlook

* Superior’s 2016 financial outlook excludes impact of canexus acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
