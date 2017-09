April 28 (Reuters) - Patrick Industries Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80

* Patrick Industries Inc Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Net sales for q1 of 2016 increased $55.2 million or 25%, to $278.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S