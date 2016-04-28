BRIEF-World Fuel Services posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.77

April 28 (Reuters) - World Fuel Services Corp

* World Fuel Services Corporation reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 “results were impacted this quarter by unseasonably warm weather in U.K. and U.S. and continued weakness in marine markets”

* Qtrly revenue $5.19 billion versus $7.34 billion

* Qtrly revenue $5.19 billion versus $7.34 billion

* Q1 revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S