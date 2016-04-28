BRIEF-Deluxe reports Q1 earnings per share $1.18

April 28 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $1.18

* Deluxe reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2016 revenue $1.845 billion to $1.875 billion

* Sees full year 2016 GAAP EPS $4.84 to $4.99

* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2016 capital expenditures approx. $43 million

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted eps $4.85 to $5.00

* Deluxe corp sees Q2 diluted EPS $1.15 to $1.20

* Sees Q2 revenue $445 million to $453 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $455.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $459.3 million versus $433.6 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.85, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross margin was 64.2 pct of revenue, compared to 64.8 pct in Q1 of 2015