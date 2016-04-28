FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Drew Industries doubles its credit line capacity to $200 mln
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Drew Industries doubles its credit line capacity to $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Drew Industries Inc

* Drew Industries doubles its credit line capacity to $200 million

* New five-year $200 million revolving credit facility replaces its existing $100 million revolving credit facility

* New facility contains a feature allowing company to draw up to $50 million of borrowing capacity in approved foreign currencies

* Company intends to use capacity to fund future growth organically and through acquisition

* New facility can also be expanded by a further $125 million , to a total size of $325 million . Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
