FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed agreement with Unionpay International
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed agreement with Unionpay International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Mint Corp

* Mint provides corporate update

* Mint Corp says Mint Middle East signed agreement with Unionpay International to issue Unionpay cards in association partner banks

* During year-end process, identified accretion,interest expense on series a and b debentures was incorrectly calculated

* During year-end process, Mint identified gain on redemption of Series B debentures, was incorrectly calculated

* Effect of restatements for year-ended december 31, 2014 results in a decrease of net loss from $14.2 million to $11.8 million

* Effect of restatements for year-ended dec 31, 2014 results in a decrease in loss per share from continuing operations from $0.188 per share to $0.113 per share

* In addition, net loss for three months period ended march 31, 2015 decreased from $3,142,505 to $1,918,531 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.