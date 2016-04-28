FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lehman Brothers Inc. Trustee to make additional distribution to unsecured general creditors
April 28, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lehman Brothers Inc. Trustee to make additional distribution to unsecured general creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Lehman Brothers Trustee

* Lehman Brothers Inc. Trustee announces plans for additional distribution to unsecured general creditors

* Lehman Brothers Trustee says intent for fourth distribution to bring total unsecured general creditor payout to 38 percent

* Lehman Brothers Inc says if approved by court, distribution would bring cumulative payout to unsecured general creditors to 38 percent

* Intends to file motion with court in may seeking approval for distribution; if approved, plans to make distribution in July Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

