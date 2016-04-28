FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports Q1 earnings $0.49/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports Q1 earnings $0.49/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports first quarter net income of $8.3 million, driven by strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion and reduced operating expenses; core net income up from prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $25.9 million, an increase of $473 thousand

* On april 28, 2016, board of directors of corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.