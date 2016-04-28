BRIEF-NBCUniversal announces Dreamworks Animation acquisition

April 28 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal
* NBCUniversal announces Dreamworks Animation acquisition
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks Animation has an equity value of about $3.8 billion
* Dreamworks Animation stockholders will receive $41 in cash for each share of dreamworks animation common stock
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks Animation stockholders will receive $41 in cash for each share of dreamworks animation common stock
* Says Dreamworks Animation CEO and Co founder Jeffrey Katzenberg will become chairman of Dreamworks New Media
* NBCUniversal says agreement has been approved by boards of directors of Dreamworks Animation and Comcast
* Under terms of agreement, Dreamworks Animation has an equity value of about $3.8 billion
* Comcast was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on legal matters
* NBCUniversal says controlling shareholder of Dreamworks Animation has approved agreement by written consent
* NBCUniversal says studio will become part of the Universal Filmed Entertainment
* NBCUniversal says Katzenberg will also serve as a consultant to NBCUniversal
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks Animation to become unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks New Media, will be comprised of co’s ownership interests in Awesomeness TV and Nova
* “we are fortunate to have illumination founder chris meledandri to help guide growth of Dreamworks Animation business in future” Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)