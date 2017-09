April 28 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy Lp :

* Genesis Energy, L.P. expands its credit facility to $1.7 billion

* Facility includes an accordion feature allowing an increase in total commitments by an additional $300 million

* Lenders unanimously agreed to a total leverage covenant of 5.5 times through maturity date of July 28, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: