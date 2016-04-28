FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TimkenSteel Q1 loss per share $0.31
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TimkenSteel Q1 loss per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp Sees Q2 Shipments To Be Similar To First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $217.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Timkensteel announces first-quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 with an improved mix

* 2016 capital spending planned to be $45 million

* Timkensteel corp qtrly ship tons were approximately 186,000, a decrease of 31.3 percent over q1 of 2015

* Timkensteel corp says demand in industrial supply chains should be higher due to tapering of inventory destocking in q2

* Timkensteel corp sees continued pressure on oil and gas shipments is expected due to low levels of energy exploration and production spend in q2

* Timkensteel corp sees q2 ebitda projected to be between a loss of $5 million and income of $5 million

* Timkensteel corp qtrly u.s. Rig count is more than 50 percent lower compared with q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

