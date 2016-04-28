FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cowen Group Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05
April 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cowen Group Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cowen Group Inc :

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cowen group, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $105.6 million versus $161.7 million

* Cowen group inc says as of April 1, 2016, assets under management (aum) were $13.7 billion, a $373 million increase from January 1, 2016

* Cowen group inc says approved increase to share repurchase program that authorizes co to purchase up to additional $3.6 million class a common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

