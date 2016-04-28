BRIEF-Orthofix Q1 adj earnings per share $0.28 from cont ops

April 28 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Orthofix international nv says increases fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 net sales $ 412 million to $ 416 million
* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 eps from continuing operations $1.35 to $ 1.45
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $409.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S