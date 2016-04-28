FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orthofix Q1 adj earnings per share $0.28 from cont ops
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orthofix Q1 adj earnings per share $0.28 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix international reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Orthofix international nv says increases fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 net sales $ 412 million to $ 416 million

* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 eps from continuing operations $1.35 to $ 1.45

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $409.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.