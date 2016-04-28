FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd :

* Helen of troy limited reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.03

* Q4 revenue $385.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $373.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion

* Co expects that fiscal year 2017 net sales from venezuela will no longer be meaningful to its consolidated or beauty segment results

* Company’s 2017 sales outlook implies consolidated sales growth of 1.6% to 4.8%, and core business sales growth of -2.3% to 0.6%

* 2017 guidance reflects company’s outlook for retail environment and recent declining trends in retail sector and broader market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
