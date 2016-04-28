BRIEF-Coherent Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04

April 28 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc :

* Coherent, inc. Reports second fiscal quarter results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 sales $199.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.4 million

* Ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $469.3 million at April 2, 2016, compared to a backlog of $370.0 million at January 2, 2016