BRIEF-Coherent Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04
April 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coherent Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc :

* Coherent, inc. Reports second fiscal quarter results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 sales $199.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.4 million

* Ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $469.3 million at April 2, 2016, compared to a backlog of $370.0 million at January 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

