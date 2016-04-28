BRIEF-Abaxis Q4 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations

April 28 (Reuters) - Abaxis Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $57 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.6 million

* Abaxis inc says medical market revenues for q4 of $9.5 million , up 10%

* Abaxis reports financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 and declares a 9% increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 including items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)