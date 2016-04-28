FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omnicell Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omnicell Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc :

* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the first quarter 2016

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 to $0.34

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $168 million to $175 million

* Gaap revenue for q1 of 2016 was $171.0 million , up $40.7 million or 31.2% from q4 of 2015

* Non-Gaap revenue for q1 of 2016 was $173.7 million , up $43.4 million or 33.3% from q4 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
