BRIEF-Athenahealth Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02

April 28 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc :
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $256.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.5 million
* Reaffirming fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Athenahealth, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap adjusted gross margin 63.5% - 64.5%
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 - $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)