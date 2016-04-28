BRIEF-Brooks Automation Q2 loss per share $1.22

April 28 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc :
* Brooks automation reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $1.22
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $149.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $135.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $135.5 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $140 million to $147 million