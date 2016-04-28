FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EPR Properties Q1 FFO per share $1.17
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-EPR Properties Q1 FFO per share $1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - EPR Properties :

* EPR Properties reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $118.8 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.18

* Q1 FFO per share $1.17

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.70 to $4.80

* Says confirming its 2016 guidance for FFO as adjusted per diluted share of a range of $4.70 to $4.80

* Says confirming its 2016 investment spending guidance of a range of $600 million to $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
