BRIEF-National Instruments Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Instruments Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - National Instruments Corp :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $287 million

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.24

* National instruments reports q1 2016 revenue of $287 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Sees q2 revenue $287 million to $323 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co’s year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by approximately 300 basis points in q2

* Impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co’s year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by about 200 basis points in each of q3 and q4

* Q2 non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.16 to $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

