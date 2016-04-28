BRIEF-Flextronics Q4 adj earnings per share $0.29

April 28 (Reuters) - Flextronics International Ltd :

* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion

* Q4 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.8 billion

* Sees for q1, gaap earnings per share is to be lower than adjusted eps guidance by approximately $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S