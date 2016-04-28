FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.01
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - PCM Inc :

* PCM reports record first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Raises fy adjusted earnings per share view to $1.27 to $1.40

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 35 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 68 percent to $498 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion

* Sees q2 sales in range of $580 million to $600 million

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $607.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.