BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.01

April 28 (Reuters) - PCM Inc :

* PCM reports record first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Raises fy adjusted earnings per share view to $1.27 to $1.40

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 35 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales rose 68 percent to $498 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion

* Sees q2 sales in range of $580 million to $600 million

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $607.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)