BRIEF-Corcept says pre-clinical and phase 1 data support advance of CORT125134

April 28 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc :

* Promising Pre-Clinical and Phase 1 Data Support Advance of Selective Cortisol Modulator CORT125134 as Potential Treatment for Cushing’s Syndrome and Solid-Tumor Cancers

* Says Has Begun Recruiting Patients For A Phase 1/2 Trial Of Compound To Treat Patients With Solid-tumor cancers

-expects to begin recruiting patients for a phase 2 study of cort125134 to treat patients with cushing's syndrome this quarter