BRIEF-Dynamic Materials Q1 loss per share $0.03
April 28, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dynamic Materials Q1 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Dynamic Materials Corp :

* Dynamic materials reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $40.5 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Says Maintaining Our 2016 Full-Year financial forecast

* Dynamic materials corp says further reducing its cost structure to align with continued deterioration in its end markets

* Dynamic materials corp says expects to incur restructuring expenses of up to $1.5 million during remainder of 2016

* Dynamic materials corp says annualized savings associated with restructuring activities are expected to be approximately $750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
