BRIEF-Inphi Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inphi Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Inphi Corp :

* Q1 revenue $66.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.3 million

* Inphi corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Gaap basis in q1 of 2016 increased to 68.8%, compared with 66.6%

* Inphi corp says revenue is expected to be up 2.8% to 5.8% sequentially in q2 2016, a range of $68.4 million to $70.4 million

* 63.8%

* Gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately 68.0% to 68.5%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $0.02 per diluted share

* Gaap net income in range of $11.9 million to $12.8 million, or $0.27 - $0.29 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $69.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
