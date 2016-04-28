FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbia Property Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Columbia Property Trust Inc :

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Columbia property trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Same store noi for q1 of 2016 decreased 1.5% on a gaap basis

* Sees 2016 net income in range of $0.23 to $0.33 per diluted share

* Sees 2016 normalized ffo $1.50 to $1.60

* Leasing of building at 222 east 41st will not materially affect 2016 ffo, it will have positive impact on ffo in 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
