April 28, 2016 / 9:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp qtrly diluted net income per common, subordinated unit $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp :

* Tallgrass Energy announces record first quarter 2016 results and the potential acquisition of a 25 percent interest in rockies express pipeline by TEP

* Tallgrass Development, Lp has offered to assign rights and obligations under purchase agreement to a subsidiary of co

* No definitive transaction agreement has been executed yet

* If consummated, expected TEP would purchase 25 percent interest in rex from Sempra for approximately $440 million

* Management expects potential acquisition would be immediately accretive to TEP unitholders and TEGP shareholders

* Expects it would raise its distributions over subsequent quarters of 2016

* Amended its revolving credit facility to increase lender commitments from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion

* Qtrly diluted net income per common and subordinated unit $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

