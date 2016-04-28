BRIEF-Huron Consulting Group Q1 adj non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

April 28 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron consulting group announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $180.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $720 million to $760 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

* Sees 2016 gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.10 to $2.30

* Gaap adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $3.20 to $3.40