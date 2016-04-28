BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.56

April 28 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc :

* b&g foods reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $353 million versus i/b/e/s view $358.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)