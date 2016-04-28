BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.81 to $2.86

April 28 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc :

* Acadia healthcare reports 27.9% growth in first quarter adjusted EPS to $0.55 on revenue of $616.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.81 to $2.86

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $616.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $607.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S