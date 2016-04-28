BRIEF-Digi International Q2 earnings per share $0.08

April 28 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc :
* Digi International reports second fiscal quarter 2016 results
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $51 million to $54 million
* Q2 revenue $50.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $49 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $211 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share from continuing opns $0.32 to $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)