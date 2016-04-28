BRIEF-Select comfort Q1 earnings per share $0.27

April 28 (Reuters) - Select Comfort Corp

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.45

* Q1 sales $353 million versus i/b/e/s view $341.6 million

* Select comfort announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates 2016 capital expenditures will be approximately $70 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S