BRIEF-Super Micro Computer Q3 earnings per share $0.32

April 28 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc :

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 sales $532.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $530.9 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Super micro computer, inc. Announces 3rd quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.46 to $0.58

* Sees q4 2016 sales $580 million to $640 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $635.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S