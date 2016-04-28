FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shoretel Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06
April 28, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shoretel Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Shoretel Inc

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.06 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Shoretel reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2016

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.13

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $88 million to $94 million

* Shoretel inc says for q3 of fiscal 2016, total revenue was $85.2 million , compared to $84.7 million in q3 of fiscal 2015

* Q3 revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $96.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
