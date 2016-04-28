BRIEF-Cepheid Q1 loss per share $0.09

April 28 (Reuters) - Cepheid :
* Cepheid reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.51 to $0.57
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $618 million to $635 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 to $0.28
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $144.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $140.2 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $622.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S