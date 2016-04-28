BRIEF-Vasco Data Q1 earnings per share $0.01

April 28 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc :
* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $46.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vasco data security international inc says gross profit from continuing operations was $33.9 million or 73% of revenue for q1 of 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $217.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)