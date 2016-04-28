FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vasco Data Q1 earnings per share $0.01
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vasco Data Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc :

* Vasco reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $205 million to $215 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 revenue $46.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vasco data security international inc says gross profit from continuing operations was $33.9 million or 73% of revenue for q1 of 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $217.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
