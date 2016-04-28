BRIEF-Trimble Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

April 28 (Reuters) - Trimble Navigation Ltd :

* Trimble reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Both gaap and non-gaap earnings per share assume approximately 255 million shares outstanding.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $600.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $583 million versus i/b/e/s view $580.4 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.31

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $595 million to $625 million