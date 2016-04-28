FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Green Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.05
April 28, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Green Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Green Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Green Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly results are clearly being impacted by challenging energy cycle and duress that it is causing throughout oil patch

* “determined that prudent course of action is to exit energy lending business and eliminate our energy loan exposure”

* Recorded $16.0 million in provision for loan losses in quarter; level of allowance for company’s energy related loans is 7%

* Created a “strategic initiative” that we are calling “managed asset reduction strategy” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
