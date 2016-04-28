BRIEF-Healthways Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08

April 28 (Reuters) - Healthways Reports First

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $189.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $185.7 million

* Expect structural reorganization and cost rationalization plan to be complete by end of q3

* Expect annual gross cost savings in 2017 in a range of $40 million to $45 million

* Affirmed its financial guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)