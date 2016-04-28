BRIEF-Flowserve Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.29

April 28 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp :

* Flowserve Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.75 including items

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $2.19 billion, up 0.8% versus year-end 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect full year 2016 savings of $125 million

* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million

* Flowserve reaffirmed 2016 adjusted eps target range of $2.40 to $2.75 with expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent year-over-year

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 sales $947 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.2 million