FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flowserve Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.29
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flowserve Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp :

* Flowserve Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.75 including items

* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $2.19 billion, up 0.8% versus year-end 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect full year 2016 savings of $125 million

* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million

* Flowserve reaffirmed 2016 adjusted eps target range of $2.40 to $2.75 with expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent year-over-year

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 sales $947 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.