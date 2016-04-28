FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemed Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
April 28, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemed Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp :

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

* Q1 revenue $390 million versus I/B/E/S view $391.7 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3.5 to 4.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemed Corp says Q1 net patient revenue of $278 million, an increase of 2.9%

* Chemed Corp Says Admissions In 2016 Are Estimated To Increase 3% And Full-Year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to Medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 2.5% to 3.5%

* Year adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare cap

* Full-Year 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding items, is estimated to be in range of $7.05 to $7.25

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

