BRIEF-Chemed Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

April 28 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp :
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
* Q1 revenue $390 million versus I/B/E/S view $391.7 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.45
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3.5 to 4.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chemed Corp says Q1 net patient revenue of $278 million, an increase of 2.9%
* Chemed Corp Says Admissions In 2016 Are Estimated To Increase 3% And Full-Year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to Medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 2.5% to 3.5%
* Year adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare cap
* Full-Year 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding items, is estimated to be in range of $7.05 to $7.25
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)