BRIEF-Camden Property Trust sees Q2 FFO per share $1.13-$1.17
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 28, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Camden Property Trust sees Q2 FFO per share $1.13-$1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust :

* Camden Property Trust announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.20; qtrly affo earnings per share $1.10

* Sees Q2 FFO per share $1.13 - $1.17 ; sees 2016 FFO per share $4.45 - $4.65

* Anticipates declaring a special dividend in 2016

* Special dividend is anticipated to total $4.25 to $5.25 per share

* Revised 2016 disposition guidance to $1.0 - $1.2 billion in aggregate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

