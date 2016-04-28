BRIEF-Camden Property Trust sees Q2 FFO per share $1.13-$1.17

April 28 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust :

* Camden Property Trust announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Qtrly FFO per share $1.20; qtrly affo earnings per share $1.10

* Sees Q2 FFO per share $1.13 - $1.17 ; sees 2016 FFO per share $4.45 - $4.65

* Anticipates declaring a special dividend in 2016

* Special dividend is anticipated to total $4.25 to $5.25 per share

* Revised 2016 disposition guidance to $1.0 - $1.2 billion in aggregate