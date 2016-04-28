FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juniper Networks Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juniper Networks Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Juniper Networks Inc :

* Juniper networks reports preliminary first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $1.098 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* June-quarter revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million

* June-quarter non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50 on a diluted basis

* Sees q2 revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin will be approximately 64%, plus or minus 0.5%

* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50

* Remains constructive on full-year revenue growth for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

