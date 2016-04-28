FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy Q1 loss per share $0.59
April 28, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy Q1 loss per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc :

* Qtrly total revenue $181.2 million versus $317.6 million

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.53

* Implementing a wide range of cost management measures to reduce costs as production declines

* No further international shipments are expected in 2016

* Shipments in q2 of 2016 are expected to continue at a slow rate in what is normally lowest sales quarter of year

* Do not believe investments will be made in any new production capacity at current price levels

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $25 - $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
