BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares Inc to acquire $1.7 bln in deposits, 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York

April 28 (Reuters) - Northwest Bancshares Inc :

* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. To acquire $1.7 billion in deposits and 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York

* Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 25% in 2017

* Transaction is over 25% accretive to EPS in 2017

* Northwest’s intends to replace $715 million of long-term debt with lower cost deposits

* Transaction has received approvals from each party’s board of directors

* In addition to receiving about $1.0 billion in cash from deal, co will acquire $511 million of performing business and consumer loans

* Northwest was advised by investment banking firm of Boenning & scattergood and law firm of Luse Gorman, Pc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)