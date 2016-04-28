FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares Inc to acquire $1.7 bln in deposits, 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares Inc to acquire $1.7 bln in deposits, 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Northwest Bancshares Inc :

* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. To acquire $1.7 billion in deposits and 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York

* Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 25% in 2017

* Transaction is over 25% accretive to EPS in 2017

* Northwest’s intends to replace $715 million of long-term debt with lower cost deposits

* Transaction has received approvals from each party’s board of directors

* In addition to receiving about $1.0 billion in cash from deal, co will acquire $511 million of performing business and consumer loans

* Northwest was advised by investment banking firm of Boenning & scattergood and law firm of Luse Gorman, Pc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
