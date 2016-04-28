FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Maxlinear buys wireless access assets from Microsemi Corp
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 28, 2016 / 9:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maxlinear buys wireless access assets from Microsemi Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Maxlinear Inc :

* Says Maxlinear Currently Expects This Transaction To Be Approximately Neutral To Gaap And Non-Gaap earnings per share in 2016

* Maxlinear paid approximately $21.0 million in cash and assumed certain liabilities in exchange for acquired assets

* Gaap earnings per share in 2017

* May record charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets in q2 of 2016

* Maxlinear, inc. Acquires wireless access assets from microsemi corporation

* Expects transaction to be accretive to gaap and non-gaap earnings per share in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.