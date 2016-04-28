BRIEF-Maxlinear buys wireless access assets from Microsemi Corp

April 28 (Reuters) - Maxlinear Inc :

* Says Maxlinear Currently Expects This Transaction To Be Approximately Neutral To Gaap And Non-Gaap earnings per share in 2016

* Maxlinear paid approximately $21.0 million in cash and assumed certain liabilities in exchange for acquired assets

* Gaap earnings per share in 2017

* May record charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets in q2 of 2016

* Maxlinear, inc. Acquires wireless access assets from microsemi corporation

* Expects transaction to be accretive to gaap and non-gaap earnings per share in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)