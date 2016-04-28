FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matthews International Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Matthews International Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Matthews International Corp :

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 sales $367.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.8 million

* Matthews international reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says effective April 26, 2016, company entered into an amendment to its domestic credit facility

* Amended facility increases total borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.15 billion through addition of $250 million 5-year term loan

* Says amendment extends maturity of facility to April 2021

* Says integrations of SGK and Aurora remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
